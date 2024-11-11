The trio were tracked via helicopters, cameras and on-the-ground police cars across South and West Auckland before the crash near Kumeū shortly after midnight.

Acting Tāmaki Makaurau Deployment Commander Acting Superintendent Dave Glossop said the car failed to stop after it was seen driving in tandem with another stolen vehicle near the Waterview Tunnel.

The Westpac rescue helicopter landed at the Huapai Domain after the crash on SH16. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The cars were tracked by the Eagle south to Māngere before separating. The first vehicle was stopped on Puketutu Island where two people were arrested “without incident”.

Glossop said the second car continued on to Onehunga and an attempt to stop the vehicle was made near Galway St, but the car fled again.

“Police maintained observations of the vehicle through the camera network as it headed west on State Highway 16 towards Kumeū.”

Glossop said police saw the vehicle travelling “at speed” as it entered the township where it failed to follow the roadwork diversions.

The car crashed into a ditch shortly after.

“The front two occupants of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were transported to hospital.

A police photographer navigates the scene on SH16 after the vehicle crashed on a closed part of the road. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

“Police are now investigating the circumstances of the wider incident and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.”

A St John spokesperson said two people were in a critical condition and another had serious injuries.

The spokesperson said three ambulances, a rapid response unit, an operations manager and an Auckland Westpac rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.

All three people were transported to hospital.

An NZME photographer on the scene was told by a contractor managing the road closure the vehicle “sped through” the closure before crashing into a ditch.

