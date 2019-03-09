Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Crime scene cleaners: Meet the man who cleans up the blood

9 minutes to read
Carl Loader pictured ready for crime scene cleaning. Photo / Supplied

Carl Loader pictured ready for crime scene cleaning. Photo / Supplied

By
Lee Umbers

GRAPHIC WARNING

A woman's body lay in her isolated home for weeks through the summer heat before neighbours noticed the smell - and then the flies.

A man's blood was splattered room after room throughout

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.