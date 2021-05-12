Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Crews battling major house fire in Taumarunui

Quick Read
Crews were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Crescent just after 7am on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Crews were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Crescent just after 7am on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Logan Tutty
By:

Fire crews from the Ruapehu region are battling a major house fire in Taumarunui.

Emergency services were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Cres just after 7.15am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

Crews from two fire engines from Taumarunui and one from Maranui are currently on-site battling the blaze.

The spokesperson said no one was in the property when crews arrived.

Firefighters are expected to be at the property all morning.