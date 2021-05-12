Crews battling major house fire in Taumarunui

Crews were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Crescent just after 7am on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Fire crews from the Ruapehu region are battling a major house fire in Taumarunui.

Emergency services were alerted to the house fire on Puketapu Cres just after 7.15am on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the fire was well involved when crews arrived.

Crews from two fire engines from Taumarunui and one from Maranui are currently on-site battling the blaze.

The spokesperson said no one was in the property when crews arrived.

Firefighters are expected to be at the property all morning.