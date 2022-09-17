Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed crews were at the site of Auckland Film Studio in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson as of 2pm today. Photo / File

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed crews were at the site of Auckland Film Studio in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson as of 2pm today. Photo / File

A fire has broken out at Auckland Film Studio with several crews and trucks fighting the blaze on an exterior wall.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) confirmed crews were at the site of Auckland Film Studio in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson as of 2pm today.

A FENZ spokesperson said the fire on an exterior wall of the studio is contained but proving difficult to put out completely.

There are two pumping appliances and two fire trucks currently dealing with the blaze.

Police were not at the scene.

In 2014 a major fire at the Henderson studios at night destroyed a workshop and had 16 fire crews attempting to contain the blaze.

In 2021, a $35 million rebuild and upgrade to Auckland Film Studio, located on Hickory Avenue, was announced by Auckland Council and the Government.

A blaze at Auckland Film Studios in 2014. Photo / NZ Herald

The studios include 30 hectares of forest backlot with a four square kilometre stage area and 1215 square metres of production officer area. There are also two soundstages on site, each measuring 2336.3sq m.

It is not clear which section of the Auckland Film Studio is on fire.

Production of major international films has occurred at Auckland Film studio including Disney's Mulan, Amazon Prime's new Lord of the Rings TV series, Whale Rider and The Chronicles of Narnia.

