Crews battle large house fire in Palmerston North - hours after a fatal house fire in Auckland

Another large house fire has kept firefighters busy overnight - this time in Palmerston North.
Four crews were sent to Heretaunga St just after 1.30am after several calls from the public, a spokesman said.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mike Wānoa said the blaze started in the basement and spread through the two-storey home.
Everyone got out safely, he said, and the fire is now out.
One crew remains at the scene, however, to monitor the property.
A fire investigator is due at the site today to look into the cause and circumstances of the blaze.
Hours after deadly house fire in Auckland
It comes after a huge house fire in Cockle Bay, East Auckland, was reported just before 7pm yesterday.
Police confirmed last night one person had died and two others were injured when a fire ripped through a property on Minerva Terrace.
St John said those injured were taken to Middlemore Hospital, one in a critical and the other in a serious condition.
This morning, northern fire communications said fire crews had left the scene by midnight.