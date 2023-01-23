Thomas Coughlan wraps up the big changes in Labour leadership this week.

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkin’s “westie” hat and wraparound sunnies that went viral after he was snapped in mufti attire on the streets of Napier have been listed for sale for on Trade Me.

Newshub approached Hipkins as he was exercising in Napier at the weekend following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation.

“Don’t interview me when I’m in my tracksuit, that’s not fair,” Hipkins said.

The iconic interview quickly went viral on social media.

The sunglasses, referred to as “speed dealers”, and hat are now being sold to raise money for the New Zealand Labour Party.

“You are bidding on the cap and sunnies Chris Hipkins wore in his iconic early morning interview about becoming Labour’s new leader,” reads the Trade Me listing.

“Black and wraparound, this Hutt-issue headgear gives you the cred to hustle a great price on new mags, audition for Westside season 7, or become Prime Minister.

“Dress them up for Parliament or keep them casual at the Cossie Club - with this hat and these shades, you’ll be styling it like a world leader in no time.

“This is a unique, one-of-a-kind combo of truly historic significance. It’ll appeal to fashionistas and political tragics alike. We’ll even throw in a certificate of authenticity for the successful bidder.”

There are some conditions though: if the winning bid exceeds $5000, it must be publicly disclosed using the buyer’s real identity and would be treated as a political donation under New Zealand law.

Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond said that after the interview went viral, they knew Hipkins’ outfit would be “a piece of history”.

He suggested it represented a “change in style” from an old leader to a new one.

“When the interview occurred, Jacinda had resigned but nominations for the next PM hadn’t closed,” Salmond said.

“But everyone did notice a potential change in style from the old leader to a potential new one.”

A variety of comments have already appeared under the listing, including queries for additional swag to be thrown in for the winning bidder.

“If this meets a certain target, would you consider bonus items by including a bottle of Coca-Cola and a “Spread Your Legs” mug to complete the look?” one commenter asked.

“Very happy to chuck in a Coke Zero. Can check the supply cupboard for “Spread Your Legs” mugs...” the lister replied.

“Really need the hoody as well, - to complete the look ya know ! How bout it ??” another comment reads.

“I know, right! I don’t have the hoodie on me - but happy to share make-and-model info with winning bidder for a replica ensemble...” the lister replied.

The current bid as of 5pm on Monday is $1530 and the auction is only open for the next four days.







