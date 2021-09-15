Creativity and friendship lead Kāpiti artists to IHC Art Award finals

Helen Wildin with her artwork Yellow at Kāpiti Art Studio.

Nurturing creativity, embracing differences and creating a safe space where people of different abilities can come and be artists is what Kāpiti Art Studio is all about.

For years Rebecca Bond has worked hard to create a safe, inclusive, accessible space where artists can be heard through their creativity and be seen as the artists that they are.

"Every artist is supported and encouraged to follow their own unique creative path in a variety of mediums," Rebecca said.

She said the studio is a place where people can come not only to bring out the creativity within them, but to find friendship and break down isolation barriers facing some of the artists.

Kāpiti Art Studio's Tamzin Hine (left), Claire Hargreaves, Helen Wildin and Heather Lopdell with their artworks, which have made the Top 85 of the IHC Art Awards. Photo / Rosalie Willis

"Our vision for Kāpiti Art Studio is to provide a safe, non-judgmental, accessible space and to assist the artists to exhibit and sell their works.

"This helps provide an income for the artists as well as building a connection with the community which assists in breaking down some of the isolation barriers that many of the artists of Kāpiti Art Studio face.

"Kāpiti Art Studio is not only a place for creative self-expression, but also a place where the artists create close-knit friendships and form a support base."

For several years Rebecca has led the artists to success in the IHC Art Show, with four artists making the Top 85, and Helen Wildin and Tamzin Hine now making it into the Top 35.

The awards highlight and showcase the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities, with people of all ages and abilities entering.

Yellow by Helen Wildin and Dotty by Tamzin Hine from Kāpiti Art Studio have made it into the Top 35 at the IHC Art Awards.

The Top 85 artworks, which include the first, second and third-place winners, Youth Award and L'affare People's Choice Award winners will be auctioned on Trade Me at the end of the month.

Kāpiti Art Studio finalist Tamzin Hine got a letter in lockdown from Rebecca filled with confetti telling her she was a Top 35 finalist.

"It was amazing," she said.

"I love art and I enjoy going to Kāpiti Art Studio and hanging with my friends there.

"I experimented and did something new this time.

"First I covered the paper in water and then I added the paint."

Creating Dotty, the colours of the artwork are vivid and harmonious while the use of dots creates a sense of movement much like rain on a sunny afternoon.

Helen Wildin, who has been a finalist several times before, made the Top 35 for her photography.

Creating a yellow collage, Helen photographed all the yellow things in the neighbourhood using Rebecca's phone.

The finished product is 25 photos placed together featuring flowers, an AA car, water fountain, yellow disabled parking sign, and Helen's favourite – one of herself.

Helen said creating the artwork was fun.

"Being a finalist made me really happy, I enjoy trying new things.

"I've been a finalist four or five times now."

Helen said she photographed "all of the wonderful yellow colours in her neighbourhood" because "yellow is the colour of happiness and fun".

The artwork is on display at the IHC Art Awards pop-up gallery at 69 Willis St, in Wellington.

The art will then be auctioned on Trade Me at the end of the month, with the proceeds from the sales going directly to the artists.

The people's choice awards are open until September 27, voting can be done every day online.

Kāpiti Art Studio is still waiting until level 1 to get back into the studio, but as soon as they can, they will be preparing for November's Kāpiti Arts Trail.