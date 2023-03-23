Legal battle erupts over Posie Parker, anti co-governance group finding it difficult to book venues and new common practice model released for teachers Focus Morning Bulletin: 24 March, 2023

By RNZ

A study of emergency department alcohol-related admissions during Crate Day weekend in Waikato shows the number of people aged in their early 20s involved is nearly double compared to an ordinary weekend.

Crate Day was started by a radio station in 2009.

Those taking part in the early December event are encouraged to attempt to consume a crate of 12 large 745m/l bottles of beer, containing 300g of pure alcohol.

A study in the New Zealand Medical Journal published today looked at admissions during Crate Day in 2019 and 2020.

It found 57 20 to 24-year-olds presented at ED, compared with 29 over a reference period.

The same applied for ages 25-34, up from 14 to 29.

Seventy-two per cent of the alcohol-related presentations at Waikato Hospital ED were men.

The study said Crate Day was a public health concern because of the potential of alcohol-related harm due to an increased consumption.

There were no statistically significant differences in sex, ethnicity, hospital or deprivation between the Crate Day period and the reference period.

The study said it highlighted the burden of alcohol consumption and binge drinking on EDs.

It has taken aim at the media saying broadcast media should appreciate their significant and lasting social impact and ensure internal policy and culture resulted in content that discouraged harmful alcohol use.



