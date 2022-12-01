Two people have died and four others were injured in a crash in the lower North Island last night.

Emergency services were notified of the crash on State Highway 57, near Koputaroa, at 9.45pm, police said today.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident which happened about 5km north of Levin.

Two people died at the scene, one person was flown to hospital with serious injuries, and three others received minor injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police confirmed this morning that the road has since been reopened.