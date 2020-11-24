Crash slows traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane near the Mt Wellington on-ramp on the Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

A two car pile-up is slowing traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The crash is blocking the right northbound lane near the Mt Wellington on-ramp.

NZTA has advised motorists to pass the scene "with care and expect delays" as police work to clear the incident.

Police were advised about 4.45pm.

Traffic is able to move around the crash but one of the cars is not driveable so it will take some time to clear, a police spokeswoman said.

Ambulances were at the scene as a precaution.