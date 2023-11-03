Crash on the Terrace was caused by driver having a medical emergency

Police and ambulance staff attended the scene.

A crash between a car and a Gilmours food truck on the Terrace yesterday was caused by the driver of the car having a medical event.

The crash occurred at 11.15am and caused the closure of the Terrace at Aurora Ave.

A police spokesperson told the Herald it appeared the crash followed the driver having a medical event.

“The driver was transported to hospital for treatment.”

Emma Wooster, a spokesperson for Foodstuffs, said the driver of the Gilmours truck was on the footpath when the car hit the open door of the van.

“We’re providing support for our driver, who was shaken and fortunately on the footpath at the time. Our thoughts are with the family of the driver of the other vehicle.”

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they attended the crash and transported one person to Wellington Hospital in critical condition.

