Crash on State Highway 1 in Canterbury, motorists told to expect delays

Morning commuters in Canterbury are facing delays this morning after a crash on State Highway One near Rolleston. Photo / Supplied

Morning commuters in Canterbury are facing delays this morning after a crash on State Highway 1 near Rolleston.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Main South Rd and Hoskyns Rd at 7.20am.

The car crashed into a traffic light at the intersection, knocking it to the ground.

An NZTA spokesperson said people travelling north on Main South Rd to Christchurch are advised to expect some delays.

"Please take extra care."

A St John spokesman said nobody was injured in the crash.