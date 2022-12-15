Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Crash on State Highway 1 in Waikato causing huge delays, 12km congestion

A crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato is causing huge delay with police asking motorists to avoid the road. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato is causing huge delays for both north and southbound traffic, with police asking motorists to avoid the road.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 10.30am between Karapiro Rd and Hydro Rd in Karapiro.

Police said there would be “significant” delays for traffic in both directions while the crash was cleared.

They asked motorists to avoid that part of the highway or expect slow traffic.

The road is currently congested for about 12km from Cambridge past the Fergusson Gully Rd intersection.



