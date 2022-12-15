A crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato is causing huge delay with police asking motorists to avoid the road. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A crash on State Highway 1 in the Waikato is causing huge delays for both north and southbound traffic, with police asking motorists to avoid the road.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 10.30am between Karapiro Rd and Hydro Rd in Karapiro.

Police said there would be “significant” delays for traffic in both directions while the crash was cleared.

They asked motorists to avoid that part of the highway or expect slow traffic.

The road is currently congested for about 12km from Cambridge past the Fergusson Gully Rd intersection.

UPDATE 11:15AM

One lane is blocked on #SH1 with long delays building in both directions. Vehicle recovery at the crash site may take some time. Delay your journey or allow extra time for long delays. ^TP https://t.co/tan01wZs2l — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) December 15, 2022







