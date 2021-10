A person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following a crash on Otago's Manuka Gorge Highway. Photo / NZH

A person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on Otago's Manuka Gorge Highway.

Police were notified of a single-car crash, near Manuka Creek, just after 2am.

A second person with minor injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road is closed and diversions are in place for light vehicles until about 7am.

The serious crash unit has been advised.