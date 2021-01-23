Website of the Year

New Zealand

Crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge - drivers warned of delays

The Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / file

NZ Herald

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a single-vehicle collision on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Police were notified at 7:11pm, a spokesperson said.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays if driving towards the bridge tonight.

Police confirmed to the Herald that one person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

In a tweet, NZTA said two left northbound lanes on the bridge were closed due to a "serious crash".

"Please avoid the area or expect delays."

Footage contained in the social media message from NZTA shows traffic on the two inside northbound lanes on the bridge was travelling slowly.