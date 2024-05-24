Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

A collision between a van and tractor near Ashburton today left one person badly trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Trevors Rd, near Maronan, inland from Ashburton, shortly after 9am on Saturday.

Fire crews from Ashburton and Hinds arrived to find a person trapped in the wreckage, said Fire and Emergency southern communications supervisor Simon Lyford.

The crash happened near Maronan, inland from Ashburton. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

“They were heavily trapped in the vehicle so it took a bit to extricate them,” Lyford said.

Police said one person was seriously injured.

The Herald has sought comment from St John.