Crash causing congestion around Auckland's Waterview Tunnel

Traffic is backing up near the southbound entrance to the Waterview Tunnel in Auckland after a crash. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is backing up along one of Auckland's major arterial routes after a crash near Waterview Tunnel.

Two lanes were initially blocked at the entrance to the Southbound Waterview Tunnel after the crash about 1.20pm, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are advised to consider an alternative route or expect delays.

UPDATE 1:40PM

Two lanes south are available into the Southbound Waterview Tunnel. Allow extra time for delays on both off-ramps from SH16 until fully cleared. ^TPhttps://t.co/dBrT7hWJv2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 11, 2021

As of 1.45pm two of the three lanes south are open, but motorists have been advised to allow extra time for delays on both off-ramps from SH16 until fully cleared.