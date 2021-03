A crash has blocked the northbound lane of SH1. Photo / 123rf

Drivers north of the capital are asked to expect delays after a crash blocked the northbound lane of SH1 this morning.

At around 10.50 Waka Kotahi NZTA advised the SH1 Kāpiti Expressway was closed to northbound traffic between Raumati Rd and Kāpiti Rd.

They asked motorists to detour via the Poplar Ave off-ramp and to expect delays in the area.

UPDATE 10:50AM

Due to a crash, SH1 Kapiti Expressway is now CLOSED to northbound traffic between Raumati Rd and Kapiti Rd. Please detour via Poplar Ave off-ramp and expect delays in the area. Please note southbound remains open. ^EH pic.twitter.com/Dv4w2GZACV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) March 28, 2021