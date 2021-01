A crash has blocked SH1 near the Ōhau River Bridge. Photo / NZTA

Motorists north of the capital are advised to expect delays after a crash closed State Highway 1 near the Ōhau River Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington notified the public of the crash shortly before 1pm, and asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services were on site and a helicopter and the serious crash unit were on the way, the agency said.