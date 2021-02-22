Crash blocks lanes on Newmarket viaduct: Motorists warned to delay travel

A crash is blocking two lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway leading to gridlock during this morning's rush hour. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are being told to not travel south as central Auckland motorways clog up after a crash on Newmarket's Viaduct.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said two right-hand lanes heading southbound on the viaduct just after Gillies Ave were blocked.

A picture from the Southern Motorway crash scene shows a vehicle straddling two lanes, facing the wrong direction.

Anyone heading south was told to expect delays and asked to consider putting off their journey until later if possible.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 8:00AM

A crash is blocking the two right lanes south on the Newmarket Viaduct, after Gillies Ave. Merge left to pass with care and expect delays. Consider delaying your journey south if possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/1Auf1CAaAI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 22, 2021

Live traffic maps show a gridlocked section through Spaghetti Junction, stretching back to St Mary's Bay and the link to an already busy Northwestern Motorway.

Those caught in the traffic mayhem are asked to merge left to pass with care.