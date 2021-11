A serious two-vehicle crash has closed a part of State Highway 1 in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed a part of State Highway 1 in Christchurch. Photo / NZH

A serious two-vehicle crash has closed a part of State Highway 1 in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main South Rd near Foremans Rd at about 6.50am.

A police spokesperson said it was between a truck and a car.

Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

SH1 ISLINGTON, CHRISTCHURCH - CRASH - DELAYS - TUES 2 NOV, 7:25 AM

A crash on SH1 Main South Rd is blocking both north and southbound lanes near Foremans Rd, motorists are advised to expect delays, and should consider using an alternative route until the crash has cleared. ^JP pic.twitter.com/H7q48DiaPh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) November 1, 2021

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.