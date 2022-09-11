Voyager 2022 media awards
Craig Renney: 'Falling wages' is a right-wing fantasy highlighting a poverty of thinking

By Craig Renney
4 mins to read
Craig Renney says there has been "a slew of increasingly desperate articles from the right proclaiming the end of the Jacinda Ardern Government". Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Current polling suggests that the sheen from National's honeymoon period is coming off.

The rise in their support has stalled. New Zealanders now consistently state the most preferred Prime Minister is not Christopher Luxon.

