Covid19 Delta outbreak: West Auckland dairy among latest locations of interest

October 11 2021 Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland won't be relaxed as alert level 3 "as it stands" will stay in place for another week. Waikato and Northland will remain at alert level 3 until 11:59pm on Thursday.

There are only three new Auckland locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health this evening.

A Whangārei Subway store is the most recent Northland location of interest.

There's also an extra date added to six previous visits to the central Auckland high-rise apartment complex, Urban Residences, in Howe St, just off Karangahape Rd.

A resident at the 10-storey apartment building, Michael Brenndorfer, said residents had been informed there had been a positive case of someone staying in the building between October 1 and October 7 who had Covid and that a positive case had visited the building in late September and early October.

Subway on Rathbone St in Whangarei was recently visited by a person infected with Covid-19. Photo / Google

Casual contacts in the 144 apartments are being asked to get a Covid-19 test.

Brenndorfer, who is a nurse, said the risk is quite low "but it is a good reminder Covid is out in the community and a few steps away from each of us".

The Ministry is asking anyone was at Subway Whangārei on Monday October 4 between 1.30pm and 3pm to self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the ministry says.

Latest locations of interest;

• Kanji Food Mart Glenfield, Friday October 8 between 8.15pm and 8.20pm,

• College Superette Kelston, Friday October 8 between 7pm and 7.05pm,

• Village Wine & Spirits Te Atatu, Friday October 8 between 2.45pm and 3pm.

Anyone who visited either of these stores during the specified time must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 14 days.

4pm update;

• Countdown Mount Wellington, Monday October 4 between 10am and 11.15am,

• Potter Ave Laundromat Wesley, Tuesday October 5 between 4.45pm and 7pm,

• Clendon Dairy Clendon Park, Wednesday October 6 between 8.15am and 8.25am,

• Pak'nSave Papakura, Wednesday October 6 between 10.45am and 12.15pm,

• Countdown Mount Wellington, Friday October 8 between 10.30am and 11.15am,

• Tai Ping Asian Supermarket, Mount Roskill, Friday October 8 between 3pm and 4pm,

• Tai Ping Supermarket, Mount Wellington, Saturday October 9 between 9am and 10.30am,

• Pak n Save Silverdale, Saturday October 9 between 4.59pm and 5.45pm.

Midday update;

• Urba Residences between Sunday and Wednesday all day and between 12am and 3.45am on Thursday October 7.

10am update:

The ministry is also asking anyone who was at the Thornlow Road Laundromat in Glendene during early hours of Friday, October to self-isolate for 14 days.

The hours of interest are between midnight and 2am.

If symptoms do develop they are asked to get a test and stay at home until they get a negative test result, and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

There are now a total of 376 active locations of interest on the Ministry's website.

It comes after there were 43 new Covid-19 cases announced today, three of which are in Waikato.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed Auckland would stay in level 3 for another week, while Waikato and Northland's situation would be reassessed tomorrow.

Monday's update:

Three Kings Takeaways Mt Roskill was the only location of interest to be released at 6pm on Monday, however there are seven different specified times and dates.

Meanwhile, an infected person appears to have worked three shifts at BNT Automotive in Grafton last Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They were at the store from 8.30am until 5pm on October 5-7. Anyone at the store during these times is advised to self-monitor for 14 days for symptoms and get a test if symptoms arise.

Earlier at 4pm a visit was listed to Snap Printing Rosedale from Monday, October 4, between 10.45am and 10.50am.

• Pak'nSave Sylvia Park, 286 Mount Wellington Highway. Wednesday October 6, 9am to 10.15am.

• Pak'nSave Royal Oak, 691 Manakau Rd, Royal Oak. Monday October 4, between 11.45am and 12.30pm.