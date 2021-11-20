Covid in Hawke's Bay: Mayors unsurprised at spread - 'don't be scared, be prepared'

Vaccination and testing is available in Hawke's Bay every day. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay is on Sunday bracing for more information after the first confirmed Covid case in the area in the mainly Auckland outbreak that led to renewed lockdowns more than three months ago.

The case was confirmed in Ministry of Health and Hawke's Bay District Health Board releases on Saturday night, revealing a permitted traveller from Auckland isolating in the Bay had tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she understood the case was in Napier.

Local public health staff were in contact with the case, and detailed investigation had begun, including testing of contacts and identification of locations of interest.

In Napier, the Carlyle St Salvation Army Store was reported to have closed early on Saturday and today had a notice on the front doors advising it was "closed until further notice" although there had been no announcements from health authorities by mid-morning as to whether it was location of interest.

Both the Ministry and the DHB would be making statements including whether further cases had been identified and whether there were locations of interest.

But locations of interest are identified in regular updates on the Ministry's website.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, today at the Splash Planet aquatic park off Grove and Sylvan roads in suburban Hastings East suburb Parkvale, in the now-weekly role of vaccination centre volunteering, said Mayors were notified of the case shortly ahead of Saturday night's public announcement, and the response plan was kicking-in, including expected more testing facilities in addition to the vaccination programme.

She reiterated pleas for families to ensure vaccination as the community prepares for the arrival of the virus back in the region, regarded as inevitable with "with us now."

"I think people are worried," she said. "Our response is, don't be scared, be prepared."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said about 11am that rather than being a surprise she thinks everyone is accepting such an announcement sooner or later – "not a question of if, but when."

Napier had the experience of heightened concern when Covid was identified in wastewater testing earlier this month, although an exact source wasn't identified, and health authorities were in the position to provide more capability for testing.

She said her Council had not yet been notified of any locations of interest.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre on Saturday urged anyone in Hawke's Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms – "no matter how mild" – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

"It's important any feeling unwell with symptoms goes and gets tested at one of the many locations available across our region," she said.

"Also if you haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, there are lots of opportunities to get a vaccination this weekend."

The crisis generally was having continued impact on public events, which included at least five gatherings of either protest or commemoration in Napier and Hastings during the weekend.

On Saturday it was revealed 172 newly-discovered cases nationwide, but the Hawke's Bay case was not revealed until later in the day.

One was in Wellington where locations of interest had been identified, via the person's use of the Covid-19 tracer app.