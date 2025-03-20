The second phase of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Government's Covid-19 pandemic response has so far drawn more than 3,200 submissions. Photo / Alex Burton
The King’s Council heading the second Covid-19 inquiry says about 3,200 submissions have been so far received, with a balance of views critical and in support of the Government’s pandemic measures
More submissions are being sought, including from younger people, disabled people and those affected by vaccine mandates and extended lockdowns
The inquiry is likely to hold hearings in July and deliver a final report next February
The veteran lawyer heading the latest Covid-19 inquiry says several thousand Kiwis have had their say - but he wants to hear from more.
Litigation specialist Grant Illingworth KC is chairing phase two of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Government’s pandemic response, focusing on decisions in 2021 and 2022 about vaccine efficacy and lockdowns.
The latest probe arose from coalition agreements between National, Act and New Zealand First, which sought a broader scope than the first inquiry led by Australia-based epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely.
Findings of that phase, released in November, highlighted how early use of lockdowns and other measures helped stop widespread infection.
Speaking to the Herald this week, Illingworth said the inquiry wanted to hear from more people who’d been affected by the mandates, including those who’d lost their jobs.
He was also keen to hear from groups that may have been overlooked, such as those in Auckland affected by extended local lockdowns, disabled people, or those in rural areas who had difficulty keeping up to date or accessing equipment.
He also acknowledged concern about the inquiry using hindsight to judge decisions made under uncertainty and urgency, “but we are allowing for that expressly in what we do”.
“We’re not going to be saying that people should have made better decisions arising from things that they didn’t know about at the time, and it would be ridiculous for us to do so.”
The commission plans to deliver separate findings and recommendations from both phases of the inquiry.
Last month, it was reported the inquiry’s executive director, Helen Potiki, and two lawyers had quit – understood to be over the inquiry’s processes.
Labour’s health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall told RNZ she was concerned to hear about the resignations, adding that Labour had worries over the political nature of the inquiry from the start.
Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said she’d had concerns about the inquiry’s timeframes – a final report is expected next February – being met but stated that the inquiry itself was independent of government.
Addressing concerns about potential political influence, Illingworth was unequivocal.
“There is no political influence on the process. The commissioners are required to act impartially and to act in accordance with the principles of procedural fairness.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.