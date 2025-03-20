That was something that ultimately led to New Zealand enjoying one of the lowest per capita mortality rates - and less time than other countries living under “high stringency” measures like lockdowns - throughout the crisis years of the pandemic.

But the inquiry also made a raft of recommendations around planning, capacity, testing and other controls, and Blakely said vaccine mandates in particular caused pain to a “substantial minority” and “undeniably” eroded trust.

Speaking to the Herald this week, Illingworth said the inquiry wanted to hear from more people who’d been affected by the mandates, including those who’d lost their jobs.

He was also keen to hear from groups that may have been overlooked, such as those in Auckland affected by extended local lockdowns, disabled people, or those in rural areas who had difficulty keeping up to date or accessing equipment.

“There are, almost inevitably, a whole lot of improvements that could be made systematically to ensure that everyone has an equitable opportunity to get assistance during a pandemic.”

About 25% of the 3256 submissions received to date had come from Northland and Auckland, but there were clear demographic gaps that needed filling.

While about 57% had come from those aged 45 to 74, younger people, who would have experienced impacts like school closures and mental health pressures, were under-represented.

About 75% of submitters were Pākehā - Māori accounted for 8% of submissions so far – while about 46% were women, 40% were men, and 0.4% were gender diverse.

The pandemic's vaccines mandates are among the most contentious areas being probed by the latest Covid-19 inquiry. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Illingworth said the submissions carried a mix of views, with a “reasonable” balance between those critical of the Government measures and those in support of them.

Illingworth said the most contentious issues being explored were the length of the Auckland lockdowns, and concerns about vaccine safety, monitoring and mandates.

“They are matters that we will be looking into very intensively, and they will probably be the subject of some of the hearings that we’re proposing to conduct in July.”

The inquiry had also heard from people who said they were still suffering the impacts of the pandemic.

He acknowledged that many Kiwis wanted to put the pandemic behind them, but said important lessons needed to be learned for the future.

“The Covid pandemic was one of the worst disasters in the history of New Zealand, so the idea that we can just turn our backs on it and move on, is simply not tenable.”

He also acknowledged concern about the inquiry using hindsight to judge decisions made under uncertainty and urgency, “but we are allowing for that expressly in what we do”.

“We’re not going to be saying that people should have made better decisions arising from things that they didn’t know about at the time, and it would be ridiculous for us to do so.”

The commission plans to deliver separate findings and recommendations from both phases of the inquiry.

Last month, it was reported the inquiry’s executive director, Helen Potiki, and two lawyers had quit – understood to be over the inquiry’s processes.

Labour’s health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall told RNZ she was concerned to hear about the resignations, adding that Labour had worries over the political nature of the inquiry from the start.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden said she’d had concerns about the inquiry’s timeframes – a final report is expected next February – being met but stated that the inquiry itself was independent of government.

Addressing concerns about potential political influence, Illingworth was unequivocal.

“There is no political influence on the process. The commissioners are required to act impartially and to act in accordance with the principles of procedural fairness.”

