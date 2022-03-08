Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19: What does rise of BA.2 Omicron subtype mean?

7 minutes to read
Case numbers and hospitalisations continue to surge across the country. Video / NZ Herald.

Case numbers and hospitalisations continue to surge across the country. Video / NZ Herald.

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

BA.2 appears to be overtaking its Omicron cousin in New Zealand's ongoing outbreak – but a virologist says it's still not clear the ascendant subtype causes even worse infection.

As officials report nearly 24,000 community

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.