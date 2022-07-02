Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall speaking about decisions on the traffic light settings.

It is probably a point of pride for Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall – the expert in infectious diseases – to be able to outlast and outwit a very infectious disease.

Thus far, she has succeeded - Verrall is among just six of the 24 Labour ministers who have not yet had Covid-19.

The other five Labour ministers still testing relentlessly negative are Andrew Little, Kelvin Davis, Priyanka Radhakrishnan, Michael Wood and Nanaia Mahuta.

Most put it down to luck and mask use, while Davis also attributed his resilience to his "strong Ngāpuhi whakapapa". All reported having had brushes with others who'd had it.

Health Minister Andrew Little and Covid-19 Response Minister have both stayed Covid-free. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Verrall has a bit of practice in avoiding infectious diseases - she once worked in a drug-resistant tuberculosis clinic in Indonesia and didn't get that disease.

She might have been a bit more diligent about things than others - she and her staff wear masks all day long while in the office – something Verrall insisted was a collective decision, not an order from her. She also wore a mask while on work visits, especially visits with seniors.

She wears the disposable medical masks rather than N95s, saying they are both effective and also comfortable enough to wear all day.

However, Verrall said she had not gone overboard and was a bit surprised she hadn't got it yet "because I have been mixing". She had been going out to social events and to dinners with large groups of friends.

"I have many friends – I have so many friends!" she insisted, in a reference to a Korean doctor's statement that anybody who had not had Covid yet clearly had no friends. "That is not true!"

Fortunately, as a scientist Verrall doesn't believe in jinxes so was not worried this article would end her negative run.

One-quarter of the nation's population have so far recorded positive tests (the actual figure is likely higher, some will not have reported a positive result or may not have known they had it).

But three-quarters of the ministers have had it. On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson toppled to it after avoiding it through Budgets and meetings and a post-Budget tour around the nation.

He was the 18th Labour minister to get it, soon after Megan Woods became number 17 a few days before him.

Deputy PM Grant Robertson (right) tested positive the day after this event, but Transport Minister Michael Wood has so far stayed clear. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green Party minister James Shaw has also not had Covid-19, although Marama Davidson has.

Health Minister Andrew Little was recovering from a nasty flu but has avoided the Covid virus - even when his son got it and Little had to isolate at home with him for a week.

"He kept to himself, and when he needed to move through the house it wasn't quite 'ring the alarm bell' but notifications were given and we donned our masks or stood outside. We would make sure we were in a safe place."

His son's recent 21st birthday was another close call "but I managed to evade it", Little said. He was an assiduous mask wearer, and tried to keep distance from others.

Kelvin Davis said he followed the usual public health practices – but also put it down to his genes.

"I attribute it to my strong Ngāpuhi whakapapa. We have a saying up north, 'te paiaka o te riri', which talks to the strength of Rahiri that united the North.

"I think when you have these sorts of genes it is unsurprising Covid can't get hold."

Kelvin Davis (left) with fellow minister Kiri Allan (right) and Dr Rangi Matamua at a Matariki event. Photo / Michael Neilson

Michael Wood wore masks inside if distancing was not possible and outside if there were a lot of people around.

"I keep in good health generally but in this case a bit of caution and a bit of luck are in the mix as well I think.

"I have lost count of the number of texts I have received to say 'sorry, but after our catch-up yesterday I tested positive'. The last time was an hour-long meeting with a colleague last week, and I was pretty happy I kept my mask on for that one."

Wood was at a Wellington transport announcement with Robertson the day before Robertson tested positive, but said he was still in good health.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, who has the portfolios of Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, and Youth, said she was "quite religious about using masks".

"I wear them everywhere. It has been a little uncomfortable at times where I have been the only one wearing a mask at a big event. And when at events people want to take their photo with me and I keep my mask on.

"But my take has been I'll just do everything I can. Changes in other spaces have helped too, like on marae kaumātua being staunch on not doing hongi and doing elbow bumps instead, makes it easier to keep distance."

As for poor Robertson, he did not know where he picked up his infection. There were reports outgoing MP Kris Faafoi's leaving party last week had been a super-spreader – about 10 people tested positive after that.

Or was it the Air NZ function at Parliament, when Robertson made a joke about Air NZ taking the country's supply of Gib for its elaborate stage set-up and there was an oyster bar? Have some Covid with your oysters, Minister.