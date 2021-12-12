Covid 19: Police investigate anti-vaxxer dressed in camouflage making video threats

The woman posted several threatening comments related to children being give the Covid 19 vaccine. Photo / Supplied, File

Police are making inquiries after a Dunedin woman posted a threatening video on social media over Covid-19 vaccinations.

The two-and-a-half-minute video was posted by a woman calling herself Lauren Hill.

Dressed in camouflage gear, the woman made several threatening comments over her opposition to children getting the Covid-19 vaccination.

Her comments were directed at those who would be administering the vaccinations, and included threats of slashing tyres and removing vaccines from vaccination buses.

The video was sent to the Otago Daily Times by Fight Against Conspiracy Theories Aotearoa, a group opposing misinformation. The group had reported the video to police, who were making inquiries.

The Government has mandated vaccination for health, education and border workers and some Corrections staff, and for those at businesses where customers need to show Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Medsafe is assessing an application to use Pfizer's vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. Doses could be available by the end of January.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said planning for the roll-out of vaccines for children was "well advanced", with some detail to work through. The paediatric version is an adapted version about a third of the adult dose.

The Ministry of Health has backed the Pfizer vaccine as a vital measure for reducing infection and transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Multiple specialists have also verified and backed the safety of the Pfizer vaccine.

