More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Anti-vaccination protesters have gathered outside Canterbury schools, with at least one school reporting behaviour to police.

One outraged parent of a North Canterbury student said the protesters "scared" children who were walking past.

"The kids were scared having to walk past them. It's the lowest of lows bringing kids into it at their safe place," the parent said.

At least one school in North Canterbury reported the behaviour of the anti-vaccination protesters to police. Photo / Supplied

Police officers were outside at least one school in North Canterbury on Thursday during drop-off and pick-up times.

The Herald understands at least one school reported the behaviour to police.

A police spokeswoman said they had been notified of the protests and were present to ensure the safety of people.

"Protesters remained outside the school premises and did not need to be removed," the spokeswoman said.

"We encourage individuals attending protests to conduct themselves in a safe manner and adhere to current Covid-19 red restrictions, which are there to ensure the safety of all."

At least six protesters were photographed outside one school with signs.

"No long term safety data," one sign read.

"Remember thalidomide," read another.

Thalidomide was a popular form of sleeping medication, sedative and morning sickness drug in the late 1950s and early 60s. However, it damaged unborn children when taken in early pregnancy.

Police are asking anyone who may feel unsafe to get in touch with police, by calling 111 if the incident is occurring or 105 if it has happened.

Last December, a small group of protesters gathered outside Birkdale Intermediate as the children prepared to leave after their annual prizegiving assembly.

The protest was directed at the school's decision to allow its school to be used to film children for an upcoming vaccine campaign.

Police also attended, keeping an eye on the group and preventing them from going on to school grounds.