Omicron is continuing to creep into the community with 34 new cases of the highly-infectious variant reported today. Video / NZ Herald

A marae in a small far north town has been identified as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health.

Wainui Marae in Kaeo was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 from Friday 11am till Sunday 3pm.

Wainui Marae in Kaeo in the Far North District was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 from Friday 11am till Sunday 3pm.

Anyone who was at the marae over these three days is considered a close contact and must self-isolate.

The Ministry of Health is asking close contacts to self-isolate and get tested immediately, as well as on day 5.

Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

There are currently 13 active cases across the Northland district. Since the pandemic reached New Zealand there have been a total of 136 cases in the region.

According to the Ministry of Health 77.20 per cent of the population in Kaeo received their first vaccine while 71.10 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health reported 45 Covid-19 cases in the community today, which accounts for both Omicron and Delta variants of the virus. There were active cases being treated as Omicron in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Palmerston North, and Nelson Tasman.

However, there were no cases in Northland announced today.

Northland DHB is still yet to reach 90 per cent with 76.90 per cent of the population being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccination clinic details can be found on the Northland DHB website or people are able to book online via the Book My Vaccine website or by calling the Covid Vaccination Healthline team on 0800 28 29 26 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.