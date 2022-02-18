There are more than 1,300 cases in Auckland alone and the seven-day rolling average of community cases is just over 1000. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Parliament protest camp has swelled, usurping even more streets surrounding the nation's centre of democracy, as organisers seek to further dominate the site and enforce their own set of rules.

Protesters have taken even more control of Parliament grounds throughout Friday, now operating the majority of entrances and exits, even placing barricades over some sections.

In one area, several vehicles and a few tents are blocking fire equipment on the side of the Beehive.

Despite the increasing presence, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster today said police would not be intervening for fear of "escalation".

Coster said they anticipated a significant number of people joining the protest over the weekend, which police currently measured at about 800.

However, the NZME team on site estimates that to be a severe undercount, and true protester numbers in the wider area are closer to a few thousand and growing by the hour.

The estimated 450 vehicles illegally parked earlier in the week had also likely grown, and their presence was spreading further into the CBD.

Protesters have taken over the grounds outside Victoria University's Law School. Photo / George Heard

The protesters, who arrived under a banner of freedom, have also now sought to enact their own set of rules on the site, enforced by their own security team, including requesting media to register with them in order to be granted access.

"From today we have created a media liaison role which you will be able to connect with for on site visits," a statement read.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / George Heard

The measure was a result of threats and intimidation towards media throughout the protest, for which the organisers said they apologised.

"We have only recently become aware that reporters trying to enter the site were turned away.

"We are also now becoming more fully aware of the personal abuse some received. For that we are genuinely sorry.

"In return, we ask that you give consideration to the organic nature of this protest and the new experience for all that is unfolding."

Children on the steps to Parliament and the protest site on Friday. Photo / Mike Scott

Organisers said the internal security team had been "re-briefed" and speakers instructed to "talk to the crowd throughout the day about the need for continued tolerance and respect to everyone including the media".



Media could be escorted by security and a media liaison person, if they wished, the statement said.

In the past few days protester numbers have swelled, and tents are popping up further afield from Parliament.

Protester numbers have swelled on Friday. Photo / Mike Scott

They are now surrounding the Victoria University Law School, have taken over the bus interchange, and streets home to institutions including the Ministry of Justice are now chocka with vehicles and lined with tents.

The protester presence itself has grown substantially through the day as people begin to arrive from all across the country for the weekend.

Protest organisers are expecting thousands more to arrive.

Protesters have taken over the grounds outside Victoria University's Law School. Photo / George Heard

Mark Pavlovich travelled from Lake Hāwea today.

"I didn't know what to expect, but this is just incredible."

Pavlovich said he intended to head back south next week for work but would return each weekend, and next time bring his family.

Protesters spoken to by the Herald said they had no intention of going anywhere voluntarily anytime soon, in response to Coster's non-intervention approach.

"I don't think they have a choice," said Pavlovich.

"I think what they experienced the other day surprised them," he said, referring to the mass arrests on Thursday.

"I think police expected a violent reaction, which could have given them an excuse to go further, but it didn't happen. Now they realise the only way they can move everyone on is by force."

Pavlovich said he didn't think people would respond with violence to any intervention, but they would not move on voluntarily.

Ren Haskell told the Herald on Thursday there was no chance of people moving their vehicles voluntarily.

"I think we've been hurt so much. We've been promised so much. We've gone past the threats.

"A lot of people here feel they've got nothing left to lose, so if our car is going to get towed they feel well, you're taking our life anyway. It's a small, material thing to lose."