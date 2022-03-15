Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern delivers major border announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce new plans to open the borders at 11.30am today – an announcement expected to see Australians able to come to New Zealand without isolating from April 12 and visitors from other countries in the weeks following.

Ardern will make the announcement with Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, who will appear by Zoom - Nash is isolating because some household members have Covid-19.

It will see a significant change to the plan set out earlier this year, which were for vaccinated travellers from Australia and visa-waiver countries to come in by July, and those from the rest of the world from October.

New Zealanders returning from overseas are already able to return without isolating, provided they test negative, but the new dates will see the start of tourism and business travel again.

Ardern had said in February that the re-opening dates would be brought forward if it was viable – and that would depend on when the Omicron outbreak peaked.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins is also making an announcement on rapid antigen tests in schools today – he will not be holding a press conference because he has tested positive this morning, on his seventh day of isolating as a household contact – he must now isolate for a further seven days.

Opposition parties have questioned whether the government is ready for the re-opening, saying lingering Covid restrictions could dampen enthusiasm to travel here.

Act Party leader David Seymour said the remaining rules would be impossible to enforce with tourists.

"Vaccine passes, isolation, importing Rapid Antigen Tests, and QR codes will look quaint to people from countries that have already moved on, and trying to enforce them will only show how nonsensical our own rules are.

"We will now have a situation where a tourist with a negative test is free to get the first taxi out of Auckland Airport, but a household contact has to isolate for seven days. Opening the border makes our isolation rules look stupid, because they are."

However, tourism operators are hoping the decision will see tourists flocking back for the winter holidays.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa communications manager Ann-Marie Johnson said the best hope would be able to welcome Australians back for the April school holidays which fell over Easter and the upcoming ski season.

She told AM there would be a "trickle at the start" and she didn't expect to see any significant visitors from the rest of the world until next summer, but the announcement would at least allow people to be able to start making plans now.

Some operators may not re-open or may have lost some employees to other industries, but she hoped they would also see the new opportunities awaiting.