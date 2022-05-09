Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford in 2020. Photo / Jason Walls

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested negative for Covid-19 today as her family isolates following partner Clarke Gayford's positive result on Sunday.

Ardern's office confirmed this morning that she remains symptom-free and has tested negative this morning in a rapid antigen test.

She will take part in Parliament's Question Time virtually today - the first time she will have used the virtual option set up ahead of the Omicron outbreak to allow Parliament to continue with limited numbers on site.

Ardern will do the seven days isolation - although if she too contracts Covid-19 that will be longer.

She has chaired Cabinet from home and done a series of television and radio interviews by Zoom.

She will also deliver her first big pre-Budget speech to Business NZ virtually tomorrow - in which she is expected to set out the Immigration policy reset decisions.

Ardern has chronicled some of her isolation experiences online - including being chased around by Neve with a banana while doing a radio interview.

Health Minister Andrew Little is also isolating because a family member has Covid-19 - requiring him to drive back to Wellington from Auckland to stay within the rules for isolating as a close contact.

MPs have not applied to be critical workers, so do not qualify for the scheme exempting them from isolating if they are close contacts.

Yesterday, a spokesman for the PM said she also had to stay home to care for Neve.

"She is following the same rules as other New Zealanders, who have had to isolate, and other ministers and MPs, including the leader of the Opposition.

As has also been the case for many families with children where one partner is sick, the Prime Minister has both childcare and caring responsibilities for her other household members.

The exemption for critical workers was primarily designed to ensure supply lines and essential services were not interrupted – but the general rule remains that if somebody can isolate and can do their duties from isolation they should do so in order to stop further chains of transmission.