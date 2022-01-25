Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Government says it has increased PCR testing capacity by nearly 20,000 a day to deal with a surge in Omicron cases.

It has also expanded the use of rapid antigen testing, particularly for at-risk people and critical workers.

The testing boost takes the daily maximum of the Government's preferred Covid-19 tests from 39,000 a day to 58,000, with the ability to surge to 77,600 tests where necessary for a seven-day period.

"With Omicron cases now in the North and South islands, testing, tracing and quickly isolating any Covid-19 cases and their contacts will be all the more important for protecting whānau and communities," Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

So far labs have processed 5,906,843 tests, and the highest testing day so far was August 24 last year with 49,736 tests completed.

The boost in capacity follows recommendations from the Covid-19 Testing Technical Advisory Group (TAG), led by Professor David Murdoch in October last year.

The changes announced today include wider use of rapid antigen testing, particularly for at-risk people and critical workers.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Other changes following the October review include introducing automated technology to increase accuracy and free up technicians, introduce saliva testing to 4000 border and MIQ workers, and increase availability and use of rapid antigen testing.

"From December 2021, businesses have been able to order approved rapid antigen tests direct from importers for use with their workforce," Verrall said.

"These tests are also used across our health system, including aged residential care.

"Rapid development of testing capability and capacity, using various testing modes which respond and adapt to changes in the virus has been a core aspect of our testing strategy.

"We have combined this with scientific, public health, human behaviour and operational considerations to establish robust testing regimes for different stages of the pandemic."

More details on the Omicron response will be announced on Wednesday.