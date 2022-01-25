Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Tuberculosis vaccine effective at preventing serious Coronavirus illness, early findings show

4 minutes to read
The study was a collaboration between the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA. Photo / Supplied

The study was a collaboration between the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in Wellington, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA. Photo / Supplied

Sophie Trigger
By
Sophie Trigger

Multimedia Journalist, Wellington.

A vaccine used to treat tuberculosis has also been shown to prevent lethal infection from Covid-19, a pre-clinical study has revealed.

In findings published last month by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.