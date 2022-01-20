Government confirms plan for Omicron, Nicotine free cigarettes the future? And real-life Aquaman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Government confirms plan for Omicron, Nicotine free cigarettes the future? And real-life Aquaman in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There have been no further Covid cases reported in the Manawatū overnight, Palmerston North health authorities confirm.

However an additional location of interest has been reported this morning, with anyone who was at New World Broadway in Palmerston North between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday asked to self-monitor for Covid symptoms.

It comes after a new Covid-19 case was confirmed in the region yesterday, which health officials are treating as a suspected case of the infectious new variant Omicron.

Three cases of Omicron have already been confirmed as being in the community in Auckland.

Results of genome sequencing to determine if the case is Omicron will be announced later today.

MidCentral DHB Covid-19 senior responsible officer Deborah Davies confirmed no new cases were reported overnight.

Wastewater testing was carried out yesterday in Feilding and Palmerston North, and the Central Coordination Hub had been stood up to ensure adequate testing capacity and support for people isolating at home.

"We have the capacity to establish pop-up testing sites and to extend the hours at our central testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North," Davies said.

"Surge plans are ready to be activated if we need to immediately stand up further testing or vaccination sites."

Yesterday 297 tests were processed in the MidCentral rohe, but authorities expect to see an increase in demand following the listing of locations of interest yesterday.

Davies advised Covid-19 tests were available at the drive-through Community Testing Site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North from 8.30am - 4pm today, and may be available at select GPs for people with symptoms.

The Midcentral region is sitting at 93 per cent fully vaccinated, with 87 per cent Māori and 95 per cent Pasifika population fully vaccinated.

"Palmerston North has 99 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated, while Manawatū is sitting at 96 per cent," Davies said.

Multiple locations of interest and exposure events were listed on the Ministry of Health website yesterday – including an unnamed early childhood centre.

A spokesperson from MidCentral DHB said the childcare centre would not be listed as a location of interest, as all close and casual contacts had been identified and contacted directly.

The suspected Omicron case visited Palmerston North's Cafe 116 yesterday.

Cafe 116 Terrace was been listed as a high-risk exposure site, with anyone who was there between 10.40am and 11am on Wednesday asked to self-isolate and test immediately.

The 1pm update from the Ministry of Health said the case was in a Christchurch MIQ facility and had tested negative five times, before being released on Sunday (January 16).

The case then returned a positive Covid-19 test result after becoming symptomatic yesterday. They are believed to have been infectious since Monday (January 17).

The Herald has contacted Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith, who a spokesperson has advised is on annual leave and out of range.

The deputy mayor was unavailable for an interview on Friday morning and directed questions to the communications team, who said they would not be commenting until the case was confirmed as Omicron.

A number of locations of interest were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday -

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3pm-3.10pm: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.10pm-3.28pm: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.15pm-3.30pm: ANZA Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 3.55pm-4.35pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 17 (Mon) 4.54pm-5.05pm: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.20am-10.30am: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 10.30am-10.48am: Bunnings Warehouse Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 11.00am-12.30pm: New World Broadway Palmerston North

• Jan 18 (Tue) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson

• Jan 19 (Wed) 10.40am-11am: Cafe 116 Terrace End High risk

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.07am-11.12am: Manawatu Locksmith Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.15am-11.45am: Postie Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.45am-11.50am: Amare Safety Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 11.59am-12.04am: Steelmasters Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 12pm-12.15pm: Anza Motor Company Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 1.55pm-2.05pm: Repco Tremaine Ave Palmerston North

• Jan 19 (Wed) 2.15pm-2.30pm: eSANZ Milson