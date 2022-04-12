Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appears on Sunrise to promote New Zealand's newly opened borders. Video / Sunrise

OPINION:

A media release came into the newsroom inbox from Air NZ this morning trumpeting that "Air New Zealand welcomes Aussies back with open arms!" - with an exclamation mark.

I headed straight to the Air NZ schedule on the second page to see what was operating in and out of Christchurch and the South Island - what is in it for us?

The national airline is already operating out of Christchurch to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, but flights to the Gold Coast won't start until July 3.

Even more disappointing to see further down was that Air New Zealand won't be operating in and out of Queenstown across the ditch until June 24 to Brisbane and Melbourne, and Sydney on June 25.

That is 72 days away.

No Aussies coming into the heart of the South Island tourism mecca for another two months.

This came as no surprise as Queenstown has been making noises about the delay in trans-Tasman flights for the last couple of months with no luck.

The opening of the borders is a significant step in the right direction following the pandemic but it will be no boom for local tourism operators.

Christchurch International Airport said last month that "we are over the moon to welcome tourists back after two years of hardship for the industry".

Christchurch is the Gateway to the South and the airport is working with 11 partner airlines in an effort to return to the heyday prior to the pandemic.

But we are going to have to wait and be patient.

Dining on New Regent Street, Christchurch. Photo / Nancy Zhou

Currently, the city is desperate for some action - tourists coming into the central city giving a boost to retail and hospitality.

The only ones who can do that are local residents and anyone visiting family and friends from around the country.

Aussies aren't going to come to the South Island for autumn as the leaves begin falling and temperatures start to cool, and tourism operators are only now starting to think about gearing up for full operation for the winter in Queenstown and the West Coast and Kaikoura in the spring and summer.

The best thing currently going is kiwis looking for adventure tripping south and making the most of the south.

The huts are all full on all our great walks - the Routeburn, Milford Track, and The Kepler on must-to-do lists.

Cycle trails will be busy over the school holidays along the Dunstan trail, and Rail Trail in Central Otago.

Touring should be easy along the West Coast of the South Island with few tourist vans on the road from Hokitika to Punakaiki and the glaciers at Fox and Franz in the south.

Make the most of it - we have still got it to ourselves - but I wish we didn't.

We need the Aussies over here, not staying home and hopping across the border to Queensland and the winterless north of the Sunshine State.

We need visitors spending their money in central Christchurch down Cashel Mall, in Ballantynes and the Riverside Market.

Riverside Markets in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The borders reopening is a definite first step in the right direction but don't expect a rush of tourists - it will be family and friends first coming from across the ditch, not the intrepid Aussie travellers we really need for business.