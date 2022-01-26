Round the Bays will not go ahead as planned. Photo / Wellington City Council

Wellington's Round the Bays event will not go ahead as planned next month after the country moved into red under the Covid-19 traffic light system.

Organisers posted on the event's Facebook page this afternoon confirming the fun run/walk would not be held on Sunday February 20.

Options were being worked through for the event and a decision would be provided by the end of the week, the post read.

"Thank you for your patience. Kia kaha."

The iconic community event has been going for 45 years. Participants can enter categories including a half marathon, 5.6km buggy walk, and a 6.5km fun run/walk.

When contacted by the Herald, event organisers said they had no further to comment to make at this stage.

On Sunday, another Facebook post on the event's page said organisers were considering whether April 3 could be an option for a postponement date.