The Queen's Jubilee, Water Services Entities Bill, Auckland gang shootings, potential second Covid-19 wave and long weekend traffic. Video / NZ Herald

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers yesterday was just under 7000 but there remain concerns about a second Omicron wave as Kiwis enter the winter months.

The Ministry of Health is expected to release the latest case numbers at 1pm today.

Yesterday, there are 7870 new community cases of Covid-19 and a further 13-related deaths reported.

Eleven of these deaths were in the past 48 hours and two were in January this year.

Four of the people whose deaths were reported yesterday were in their 60s; one person was in their 70s; five people were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Four people were from the Auckland region, four were from Canterbury, two from Southern, and one each from Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, and Wellington.

The total number of reported deaths with Covid-19 is 1197 and the seven-day rolling average is 14.

One previously announced death has been removed from the ministry's totals as it was reclassified as not a Covid-19 case.

Meanwhile, there were 393 people in hospital including eight in intensive care, the ministry said yesterday.

Yesterday, it was reported there were 48,544 active community cases of the virus in New Zealand.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 6937, while last Thursday, it was 7095.

Modelling suggests a second Omicron wave could hit in the second half of this year.

It will be driven in part by people getting reinfected because their immunity has waned.

The wave is estimated to peak at fewer daily cases than the first wave, as well as fewer hospitalisations - unless infections were prevalent among higher-risk people such as the elderly.