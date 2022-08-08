04 AUGUST 2022 Ministry of Health Covid-19 and vaccination rollout briefing. Video / NZ Herald

While the number of people becoming severely ill with Covid-19 is dropping, one expert says we will still see thousands of infections each day for the foreseeable future.

The Ministry of Health are due to provide a statement with the latest virus figures shortly after 1pm.

Although the latest outbreak had peaked, there were likely to be thousands of new Omicron cases every day for the foreseeable future, infectious diseases modeller Dr David Welch said last week.

Unlike the eradication of the earlier Covid-19 variants in 2020 and 2021, Omicron would stay in the community until it was superseded by a new strain, said Welch, a computer science senior lecturer at Auckland University.

That meant it would probably fall to around 3000 new cases a day until the next wave arrived, he said.

Yesterday, there were 3302 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand reported.

While most people had been able to recover from Covid-19 at home, hospital numbers continued to run high, with 606 people receiving care, and 16 in ICU.

But hospitalisation rates were still slowly falling after the latest Omicron wave peaked, with the seven-day rolling average down from 810 a week ago to 675 yesterday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

A further 18 deaths were reported.

Covid-19 has been directly responsible for one in seven recent deaths – and has already claimed five times as many lives as those lost in car accidents last year.

A Herald analysis showed that, in the week ending July 17 – around the time this second Omicron wave was peaking – 836 people died across New Zealand.

Of those deaths, 120 - nearly 15 per cent - were directly attributed to Covid-19.

Nearly one in five died within 28 days of being reported as a Covid-19 case.

"For the first time, Covid-19 has probably become the leading cause of death in New Zealand," Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said.

"Fifteen per cent of people dying from Covid-19 is about the same proportion of people who die from ischaemic heart disease, which is currently our single biggest killer.

"It's also twice the number dying from stroke, which has long been number two."

And as health experts have constantly warned throughout the pandemic, that burden hasn't been falling equally across society.

So far, Māori and Pacific people have accounted for more than a third of hospitalisations with Covid-19 – and nearly two in 10 deaths where the virus was the underlying cause.

Another clear risk factor in hospitalisation and deaths remained age.

All but 46 of those who'd died from the virus were older than 60 - and two-thirds of deaths were recorded among people older than 80.

Baker has already aired concerns that average life expectancy – a measure that New Zealand was only one of three countries to improve over the first two years of the pandemic – could fall significantly because of Covid-19.