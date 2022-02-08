Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A restaurant and a bakery in the Wellington region have been named as a high-risk locations of interest and those who dined there must isolate immediately.

The Ministry of Health is due to reveals today's case numbers at 1pm.

Anyone who visited Chow in Te Aro on Saturday between 12.34pm and 1.30pm is considered a close contact, as well as those who visited Clock Tower Bakery & Coffee Shop in Petone between 10.30am and 11.30am the same day.

The health advice for both was to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day five after exposure, according to the ministry website this morning.

This new locations follow a warning to country from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to "prepare for winter".

Latest forecasts estimate more than one million Kiwis will be infected with Omicron and hundreds will die within the next few months.

Meanwhile, 80 frustrated MIQ returnees have been told they cannot leave their Rotorua hotel yet because of delays in getting the results for their final Covid-19 test.

And protesters against the Covid vaccine mandate remain at Parliament, having ignored a trespass notice served by police today.

Yesterday there were 202 new cases in the community and 63 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

Fourteen people were in hospital with the virus with just one in ICU or HDU.

On Newstalk ZB this morning, Health Minister Andrew Little told Mike Hosking that he did not know how accurate modelling was.

"It's helpful to a degree, it helps us prepare systems particularly in the health system about what might be coming down the pipeline – how accurate it is? I don't know."

This comes as new figures were released yesterday by Te Pūnaha Matatini under the new title of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa.

Modelling became a hot topic last week when findings from the United States-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) predicted New Zealanders could witness 50,000 infections by Waitangi weekend.

On Waitangi Day, 188 new community cases were announced with a rolling seven-day average of 170.