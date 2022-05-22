Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins briefing on the Covid-19 Response and the future of the Covid-19 Response Act.

22 May, 2022 12:30 AM 3 minutes to read

Covid-19 daily case numbers are tracking upwards again which has seen experts urge that masks ideally be made mandatory in all classrooms to especially protect school communities.

The Ministry of Health will reveal today's case numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Yesterday there were 6635 new cases in the community and a further six Covid-related deaths were reported.

There were 400 people in hospital with the virus, including 12 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 7972 – last Saturday it was 7595.

Three wards in Southland Hospital remain closed to visitors due to a Covid outbreak.

Simon Donlevy, Southern DHB's general manager for Southland, said there were capacity issues across the entire region.

"Over the past six weeks or so, we have transferred approximately 15 patients to Dunedin in order to preserve our Covid beds and continue to allow patient flow," he said.

"We have not been able to transfer patients for the last 48 hours due to capacity issues that exist across the District."

The visiting restrictions were in place to protect vulnerable patients, said Donlevy.

Meanwhile, in the North Island, two schools are reverting back to compulsory mask-wearing in classrooms, one after several students and staff involved with a school production tested positive.

The move comes as experts said there was an "urgent need for Covid-19 action plans for schools".

"At the onset of the Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa New Zealand in early 2022, the Government announced a policy for schools that was essentially a business-as-usual approach, advising that schools would stay open through the outbreak," they wrote.

"However, protections to prevent Covid-19 transmission were incomplete and there have been significant adverse consequences for school communities."

Masks must be worn in class at Takapuna Grammar from Monday and returned to use in Pt Chevalier School's year 4 to 6 classrooms - with years 1 to 3 also encouraged to mask up - this week.

In their blog, the public health experts said the pandemic policy for schools needed to change to a whānau-centred approach that took in-school transmission seriously.

Children aged 5 to 11 had only been eligible for their first vaccine dose two weeks before term 1 began, key ventilation and monitoring equipment hadn't been delivered and child-sized respirator masks, such as KF94s, weren't widely available and younger children weren't required to mask up.

"Furthermore, the international evidence was clear that longer-term symptoms of Covid-19 infection in children were a real and rising concern and that Omicron was spreading in school settings."

The experts listed seven areas for immediate action, including "routine, ideally mandated" mask use indoors.