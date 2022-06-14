Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield hosts a media briefing.

Health officials will today give an update on what the country can expect next in the Omicron outbreak.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will also shed light on how the health sector is gearing up for winter when he speaks to media at 1pm. You can watch the press conference live here.

It is the first time Bloomfield has fronted a Covid press conference since he contracted the virus just over two weeks ago while attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bloomfield will be joined by the Ministry of Health's chief science adviser Dr Ian Town.

Yesterday, there were 4413 new cases in the community and five Covid-related deaths.

There were 352 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

Today, a review into the Ministry of Health's response to the Delta outbreak last August revealed that the measures in place became overwhelmed just a month after the first case was detected.

The outbreak came after no cases in the community for more than 100 days.

The review, commissioned by Bloomfield, said by mid-September cases had reached more than 1000 a day and were spreading to hard-to-reach locations.

By October, the health system was straining to meet the needs of people who became infected with Delta.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1325 people have died with Covid and 1,236,398 people have been infected in New Zealand.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles told RNZ that it is a matter of when, and not if, the next large wave of Covid-19 cases will hit.

Wiles said that Omicron subvariants BA2.2, BA.4 and BA.5, which are all in New Zealand, are responsible for surging cases overseas and could add further pressure to the health system during winter.

"We know that the variants that are starting to cause increasing cases overseas are now here in New Zealand and so the question is at what point are we going to see the large surge in cases."

Meanwhile, hospital staff are calling for Health Minister Andrew Little to acknowledge that there is a hospital crisis.

A doctor said Middlemore Hospital has hit a "level of panic", shifting to code red as they manage an influx of patients.

In one night, 71 patients were waiting for beds in the hospital's emergency department. Another night more than 420 patients came in; normally it gets 300.

Top emergency doctor John Bonning told the Herald that hospitals across the country were seeing "record-level delays and record numbers of patients".

"Middlemore Hospital saw its biggest day ever" on Tuesday night, he said.

Bonning said it was time for Little to show leadership and he had advised him to reintroduce hospital wait-time targets.

"A patient that arrives in an emergency department with a 10 per cent access block, which means if you have 100 patients and 10 have been there for longer than eight hours, then they have a 10 per cent greater chance of dying over the next seven days," Bonning said.

"There is a very real impact for people waiting."

Little told the Herald that while hospitals were under pressure, "as they were every winter", they were coping.

The minister said he had not seen any data showing hospitals were reaching record levels of delays and patient presentations.

"It would be interesting if he [Bonning] did provide it, because he is known to say things like that without backing it up with data."