Police stay coy on actions against protestors, firearms legislation progresses and Pfizer under fire in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Queenstown Airport and a flight between the South Island town and Auckland have become the latest Omicron locations of interest.

The latest case in the South Island has been detected today.

The Ministry of Health is due to release today's Covid numbers in a statement at 1pm.

Passengers of Air New Zealand flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland on Sunday, 9.19am - 11.03 am are considered close contacts of a case and need to self-isolate immediately, get tested and then again on day five.

Travellers at Queenstown Airport on the same day between 8.45 am and 9.15am need to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

The scheme announcement from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall this morning means critical business employees would be able to go to work provided they return daily negative RATS.

Businesses will self-assess against criteria to join the scheme.

Yesterday there were 204 new cases in the community and 46 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

Sixteen people were in hospital with the virus and no one was in ICU.

These new locations come as the first confirmed case of Omicron in the South Island was confirmed by officials and as both the Moana Pasifika and Blues Super Rugby Pacific teams were forced into isolation in Queenstown.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for protesters at Parliament to "move on".

This morning police issued trespass notices to all anti-mandate protesters camping on the front lawn of Parliament after Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard closed the grounds.

Police are working to evict people and defiant protesters are being arrested in a series of scuffles.

Ardern said the protesters' views do not represent most of the country's views and evicting them from Parliament is a decision for police.

Earlier in the week, Ardern said the Omicron outbreak was likely to accelerate quickly and peak in March as forecasters estimated more than one million New Zealanders would be infected with Omicron and hundreds would die within the next few months.

Auckland remains the epicentre, with more than 1400 active cases across the region's three DHBs.

In total, there were 2209 active cases yesterday - which are cases identified in the past 21 days and who have not yet recovered.