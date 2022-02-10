Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Queenstown skydiving business has been added to the Covid-19 locations of interest list as Omicron continues to spread in the south.

All those at NZONE Skydiving Queenstown on February 5 between 12.30pm and 1.45pm are deemed close contacts and should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting it understands some staff at the business have been stood down pending negative results.

It joins a number of other Queenstown businesses added as locations of interest since the announcement of the first Omicron case in the city on Thursday.

Skyline Gondola Queenstown is also on the list on February 5, between 3.30pm and 5.45pm.

The ODT reports Skyline chief executive Geoff MacDonald said the case was a casual contact visiting the site and the business was waiting on further advice from the health board.

MacDonald said staff were continuing to work and monitor their health.

Other locations include the My Thai Lounge, Queenstown Aiport and the Ballarat.

Just hours after the Queenstown Covid case was announced, a case was also confirmed in Dunedin.

The Southern District Health Board advised of the case in a release shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

The SDHB said the person was in Dunedin, Wanaka and Cromwell during their infectious period.

The board said locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website when they were identified.

There were no locations on the list in those areas as of 11am on Friday.

The release said the Dunedin case was isolating at home, and the variant had not been confirmed.

The case will be counted in today's Ministry of Health case numbers, as will the two cases confirmed in Queenstown.

The SDHB said an investigation into the source of the Dunedin case was ongoing.

It followed a record-breaking 306 new cases yesterday. Twelve people are in hospital with the virus but none are in intensive care.

The new community cases were in Northland (12), Auckland (216), Waikato (48), Tairāwhiti (4), Bay of Plenty (7), Lakes (6), MidCentral (2), Taranaki (5), Hutt Valley (3) and the Capital and Coast (3).