Supporters of the protest on an overbridge along the Southern Motorway. Photo / Brayden Versey

Police are monitoring Covid-19 protest convoys heading towards Wellington from both ends of New Zealand.

A spokesperson said they are not following the convoy, but are watching out for any issues using CCTV and units already on the ground.

All kinds of motor vehicles from trucks to cars and campervans are travelling the length of the country to meet in Wellington in protest against Covid-19 vaccine rules and public health measures.

"We are fighting for New Zealand's freedom," read a poster on the Convoy 2022 NZ Facebook page.

Protest van spotted on the Northern Motorway near Bawden Rd overbridge. Photo / Brayden Versey

Protesters on the Bawden Rd overbridge in Auckland. Photo / Brayden Versey

A truck driving near the Wilks Rd Overbridge on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Brayden Versey

"We want to do this peacefully and show the world We Are United!" it said.

Supporters on foot are seen holding up signs on overbridges in Auckland including Wilks Rd and Bawden Rd on Sunday.

Vehicles set out from Cape Reinga in the North Island and from Bluff in the south, starting 6.30am on Sunday, according to the poster.

The South Island convoy was seen passing Dunedin at midday and travelled along Cumberland St.

The NZ protest is a copycat of the Freedom Convoy that travelled across Canada last week to protest against vaccine mandates and Covid-19 measures in the capital Ottawa.