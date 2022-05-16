16 May, 2022 09:23 AM 2 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has a "bit of a sore head", three days after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Ardern was sent to home isolation when her partner Clarke Gayford contracted the virus last week, and on Saturday she herself tested positive.

She reassured her followers on Monday night that while she had a sore head, she was doing well.

"Day three of Covid and I'm doing OK thanks. Head's a bit sore but nothing a bit of rest won't fix," she wrote.

Her Covid-19 infection comes as a big week in Parliament gets under way.

Ardern was not well enough to chair Cabinet remotely on Monday or to deliver her speech virtually during the lockup for Monday's pre-Budget release of the landmark Emissions Reduction Plan.

A spokesman said Ardern's participation in events this week - including the Budget - would depend on whether she was well enough each day.

Last week while Ardern was isolating but before she tested positive for Covid-19 she chaired Cabinet remotely and took part in Parliament's proceedings.

Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday.

"Despite best efforts, unfortunately, I've joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for Covid-19," she said.

The Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday, May 21.

Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage.