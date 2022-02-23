Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

New Zealand will move to phase 3 of the Omicron response at 11.59pm Response Minister Chris Hipkins Hipkins confirmed today.

"I can confirm that this community case total sits at around 5,000 cases," Hipkins said.

Hipkins was previewing the expected 1pm press release from the Ministry of Health.

The new case numbers meant New Zealand will move to the third phase of the Omicron response.

"I don't think the shift is going to come as a surprise to many people."

"Phase three won't mean any sudden lurch in terms of personal movements or restrictions."

Hipkins said safety, without major disruption, was a major priority.

Hipkins said the third phase will start at midnight.

"It will only be confirmed cases and their household contacts who will be required to isolate."

Rapid antigen tests will be available at thousands of sites nationwide.

"And we've got millions more of them arriving in the coming days."

Rapid tests should be available to buy at retail outlets from next month.

The release of today's latest Covid case numbers are set to follow today's announcement in an update from the Ministry of Health about 1pm.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Christchurch this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be a time and place to loosen Covid-19 restrictions "but when we remove them it will be because it's safe to do so".

"Seventy-five per cent of New Zealanders in surveys have said that they agree with the level of protections we have right now as Omicron cases increase, or think they should be strengthened," she says.

"So that is giving a very strong sense of where the majority of New Zealanders sit on the management of the pandemic and I think they would be extraordinarily disappointed if the Government was swayed by a much smaller minority who happen to be behaviour illegally on the forecourt of Parliament."

Ardern says any decisions "would be based on public health advice, not protest activity".

Act calls for mandates to go

The Act party has released its Covid-19 policy, calling for Government mandates to go but grudgingly accepting face mask requirements should stay for a while.

Act said with Omicron, contact tracing and isolation rules were increasingly ineffective.

"As soon as a case receives a negative result, whenever that occurs after the initial 72 hours, they should be free to go," the party said in its policy launched today.

On face masks, the party said: "While extremely irritating, it is one of the few current policies where it is reasonable to believe that the benefits outweigh the costs."

The party said booster shots were important but there was little case for mandating them.

The policy paper called "Move On" added: "It is difficult to justify a vaccination mandate purely on the grounds that it reduces hospitalisation risk for unvaccinated people themselves and thus pressure on the health system.

"Government vaccine mandates should be removed in favour of allowing healthcare providers, businesses, councils, and private property owners in general to make their own rules as they see fit."

NZ case numbers surge

Yesterday saw yet another record day of cases, with 3297 new infections in the community.

Eight Covid-19 cases were detected at the border and 179 people were in hospital with the virus. One person was in an ICU/HDU unit.

The move to phase 3 is to be triggered when the country is seeing thousands a cases a day but at a point where most people can look after themselves.

The shift will change the definition of close contacts, bring more frequent use of rapid antigen tests and the continuation of other measures such as the use of digital technologies from phase 2.

New Zealand's positive test rate has soared to more than double the World Health Organisation's benchmark of 5 per cent for a widespread outbreak.

There are fears many more cases of Omicron are going undiagnosed amid growing pressure on testing facilities.

The percentage of tests that are positive is at 12.2 per cent, meaning more than 12 out of every 100 Kiwis tested in the past 24 hours have returned a positive result.

Frustrations are rising among school communities because of exclusions from the official list of rapid antigen test exemptions.

Auckland Secondary Principals Association president Steve Hargreaves said schools are unnecessarily being forced to close and students sent back to home learning.

"We've got schools closing, rostering students home, sending year levels home and it doesn't need to be this way.

"If we had RATs available and we were properly part of this close contact exemption scheme then we'd have these schools still open for the most part."

He said the Government had been told that RATs weren't accurate enough, with fears teachers would be putting students at risk if they got a false negative and came back into the class.

Meanwhile, anti-mandate protest action is now being planned around the country as the activity on Parliament grounds enters day 17.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition revealed on Facebook this morning - as part of a national campaign to "March Out these Mandates" - they intend to walk over the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday.

It follows clashes between police and protesters in Wellington on Wednesday night after the removal of at least one concrete bollard near the site of the occupation to let vehicles back in.