Phil Twyford has tested positive for Covid. Photo / File

The Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning.

Phil Twyford tested positive from a RAT after beginning to feel symptomatic on Friday evening, and is displaying moderate symptoms, a spokesperson said.

This comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also tested positive, having been symptomatic since Friday evening. Ardern returned a weak positive last night and a clear positive this morning on a RAT test.

At this stage her symptoms are moderate.

As a result of Twyford's test result, he is no longer able to travel to Timor-Leste on Monday, where he was to represent the Government at the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste's independence, and the inauguration of Dr Jose Ramos-Horta as Timor-Leste's next President.

Twyford said, "I'm disappointed I am no longer able to travel to Timor-Leste this week. It is a country I have a special connection with, and I was looking forward to representing the New Zealand Government at this important milestone, and reaffirming the strong friendship between our two countries."

The spokesperson said New Zealand's Ambassador to Timor-Leste, Philip Hewitt, will instead represent the New Zealand Government at these events.

Twyford also thanked the Ambassador for agreeing to step in for him at such short notice.

"While I won't be able to attend in person, I would like to send my best wishes to the people of Timor-Leste on the anniversary of independence, and for the inauguration of the President-elect Jose Ramos-Horta."