Uni students call on Omicron clarity, conversion therapy ban one step closer and how the Government plan to keep essential workers at work in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid-19 is continuing to creep into schools around the country this week, but a leading immunologist says New Zealand is in a good position to face Omicron given most of the population has only recently been boosted.

University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petousis-Harris said having the best immunity possible would make a very big difference to the number of people getting sick as Omicron continues to spread.

Neither Petousis-Harris nor Malaghan Institute of Medical Research director Professor Graham Le Gros envisaged a future of endless boosters and Le Gros said work was under way in New Zealand and overseas to develop a vaccine that would target all Covid-19 variants and create immunity for between five and 10 years.

Students or staff at almost a dozen Waikato schools including Te Totara Primary School, Rototuna Junior High and Hamilton Boys' High School, have tested positive for Covid-19 within a week of reopening.

A number of Auckland schools, including Māngere College and James Cook High School, have also been forced to identify close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases.

Māngere College principal Tom Webb found out yesterday that a student had tested positive for Covid-19.

Thousands of protesters gather outside Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The student was at school on Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4 and 18 close contacts have been identified and are now isolating at home, he said.

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan said a staff member contracted the virus and had been on school grounds for two days last week. Students were still on holiday at the time.

McMillan said no other staff members met the criteria of a close contact, but to be "cautious" he had asked 16 to self-isolate.

He also told all other staff members that they were "casual" contacts and to get tested and monitor symptoms for 10 days.

More than 200 tests have since come back negative he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday that she would only close schools and early childhood centres as a "last resort" during Covid outbreaks.

But she also warned that new variants of Covid-19 were expected this year and it was time to "prepare for winter" as opening the borders was likely to lead to influenza re-emerging.

Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning that once the country's borders reopen it is likely that flu will increase.

So far 44 per cent of the eligible population had yet to receive their booster.

"We've known that once we open the borders the incidents of flu are likely to go up, we have to prepare for it."

On modelling predictions that one million Kiwis could contract Omicron, he encouraged people to get boosted. However, he added that he didn't know how accurate the modelling was.

"For safety's sake you'd better get the booster shot and have that extra protection."

Modelling released yesterday by Te Pūnaha Matatini revealed that hundreds will die from Omicron within the next few months.

The report suggested peak daily hospital admissions could range from 200 to 800, and peak daily hospital bed demand range from 800 to 3300 for a modelled outbreak starting February 1 where there is high booster uptake.

New Zealand's hospital capacity would also come under "significant strain" even with high booster dose coverage, according to the modelling.

These figures have prompted warnings from leaders in Māori health and intensive care that the Omicron surge could soon grow much worse, while one expert describes it as useful but still inconclusive without more local data.

Covid-19 has also been detected at a Hamilton gym and cafe, the latest high-risk location of interest to be added to the Ministry of Health website.

People who were at First Place Fitness Te Rapa on Wednesday last week between 5.15pm and 7pm need to self isolate immediately, get a test and then again on day five after exposure.

The same goes for customers who dined indoors at Jacks Coffee Lounge in Hillcrest on Sunday between 9.50am and 10.50am

The virus is also in the capital at a popular Asian restaurant and a bakery.

Anyone who visited Chow Te Aro on Saturday, February 5 between 12.34pm and 1.30pm or The Clock Tower Bakery & Coffee Shop in Petone on Saturday, February 5 between 10.30am and 11.30am is also a close contact and must get tested immediately and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, protesters have parked their vehicles to block bus lanes along Lambton Quay, causing a headache for commuters in central Wellington.

Yesterday they brought Wellington's city streets to a standstill when they arrived for Convoy 2022 - a movement in protest against ongoing Covid restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

Speaker Trevor Mallard threatened to trespass those who slept over on the Beehive's lawns.

But a spokesperson for the convoy told the Herald they're "in for the long haul" and intend to stay for days, with some remaining on Parliament's lawns overnight.